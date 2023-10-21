NOTICE

The City of Bluffton is accepting sealed bids for the demolition of an unsafe building at 418 Hale Street and 228 E Market Street. Bidding instructions and specifications may be obtained from the Clerk Treasurer’s Office, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, IN, during the hours of Mon-Fri, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Bids must be returned to the Clerk Treasurer’s Office by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2023, to be opened and read aloud at the public meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety on November 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.

nb 10/14, 10/21

hspaxlp