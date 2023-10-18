STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NUMBER:

90C01-2309-JT-000008

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

TERMINATION OF THE )

PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

AC – DOB 4/6/2023

AND

NICHOLE M COLWELL

(BIOLOGICAL MOTHER)

CASEY HUNDLEY

(BIOLOGICAL FATHER)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION &

NOTICE OF TERMINATION

OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

HEARING

TO: Casey Hundley

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Wells Circuit Court, 102 Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714 – 260-824-6485 for a(n) Pretrial Conference on 11/27/2023 at 8:30 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship. If you have been appointed an attorney in the Child in Need of Services action involving the above-named child(ren), that attorney may not be automatically appointed to represent you in these proceedings. You must appear at the hearing currently scheduled in this matter and request that the Court appoint an attorney to represent you in these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Beth Davis

Clerk

Bruce Antrim, 32454-90

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1314 North Meridian Street Suite 100

Portland, IN 47371

Office: 260-251-8445

