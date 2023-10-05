STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF ALLEN )

IN THE ALLEN

SUPERIOR COURT

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA

A CHILD IN NEED OF )

SERVICES: )

CM, a child )

And )

Yoshua Tear Monday, Father )

Cause No.:

02D08-2112-JC-414

02D08-2303-MI-128

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE

OF A MOTION FOR

PERMANENCY/

MODIFICATION OF

CUSTODY HEARING

To: Yoshua Tear Monday,

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent, whose whereabouts are unknown, and who is the parent of aboved named minor child, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has a motion for permanency and that a modification of custody hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

THE MODIFICATION OF CUSTODY HEARING at which Michael L. Flores, Alleged Father and any Alleged Unknown Father must appear is scheduled for November 14, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Allen Superior Court, 715 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802. At said hearing, the court will consider the Motion for Permanency and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to custody of the above children.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID MOTION FOR PERMANENCY/MODIFICATION OF CUSTODY HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider: (1) Modification of Legal Custody of the Children (2) Modification of Physical Custody of the Children (3) Visitation between the Parents and Children (4) Parental Child Support Obligations.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in the case in person or by attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said motion and a modification of the parental custodial rights regarding the above listed children may be ordered by the court without further notice.

THE ATTORNEY REPRESENTING THE INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF CHILD SERVICES, is Cassandra DeGood, 201 East Rudisill Street, Suite 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46806; telephone (260) 458-6100.

Date this Sept 07 2023

Christopher M. Nancarrow

Clerk of Allen County

Superior Court

