NOTICE OF DETERMINATION

Pursuant to Indiana Code § 6-1.1-20-5, notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District has preliminarily determined to enter into a lease agreement and issue bonds in the aggregate principal amount of $10,000,000 to fund the renovation of and improvements to Bluffton High School, including moisture abatement, HVAC, and building envelope improvements, and the purchase of equipment and technology

Dated: October 5, 2023

/s/ Board of Education

Bluffton-Harrison

Metropolitan School District

