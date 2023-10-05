LEGAL NOTICE OF GENERAL (OR SPECIAL) ELECTION

The voters of WELLS County are notified by the county election board in accordance with Indiana Code 3-10-2-2 that a general (or special) election will be held in the county on November 7, 2023, with the polls open for voting from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., prevailing local time.

In accordance with the list of candidates and the public questions certified to me by the State of Indiana or this county’s election board, and the certificates of candidate selection filed in the office of the circuit court clerk of this county (or the Lake or Porter County election director), the following offices and public questions or judicial retention questions, if applicable, will be on the general (or special) election ballot:

OFFICES TO BE FILLED BY VOTERS

TOWN CLERK-TREASURER, PONETO

TOWN COUNCIL MEMBER, PONETO

PUBLIC QUESTIONS TO BE SUBMITTED TO VOTERS

The text of public questions submitted to voters,

if applicable, are as follows:

Bluffton-Harrison School Safety Referencum Tax Levy

Shall the Bluffton Harrision M.S.D. increase property taxes paid to schools by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding the social, emotional, safety, and security needs for all students and staff including: (a) additional school resource officers, (b) physical safety and security improvements, (c) mental health support for students that promote social and emotional well-being, and (d) professional development/training which focuses on proactive safety strategies for faculty and staff? If this public question is approved by the voters, the average property tax paid to schools per year on a residence would increase by 9.63% and the average property tax paid to schools per year on a business property would increase by 7.94%.

JUDICIAL RETENTION QUESTIONS TO BE SUBMITTED TO VOTERS

The text of judicial retention questions submitted to voters,

if applicable, are as follows:

IN-PERSON ABSENTEE OR “EARLY” VOTING INFORMATION

The dates, times and locations of in-person voting at the circuit court clerk’s office and, if applicable, at satellite offices are as follows:

Location Address Location Hours

4-H PARK – EARLY VOTING Open Friday 11/03/2023 until

1240 4-H PARK ROAD Friday 11/03/2023 from

BLUFFTON IN, 46714 10:00AM to 7:00PM

CLERK’S OFFICE – EARLY VOTING Open Monday 10/23/2023 until

102 W MARKET ST Friday 10/27/2023 from 8:00AM

BLUFFTON IN, 46714 to 4:30PM

Open Monday 10/30/2023 until

Friday 11/03/2023 from 8:00AM

to 4:30PM

Open Saturday 11/04/2023 until

Saturday 11/04/2023 from

8:00AM to 12:00PM

Open Monday 11/06/2023 until

Monday 11/06/2023 from

8:00AM to 12:00PM

DATED, THIS 21st DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2023.

Beth Davis

Circuit Court Clerk (or Lake or Porter County Election Director)

