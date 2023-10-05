STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

2023 TERM

CAUSE NO:

90D01-2308-MI-000019

IN THE MATTER OF )

LISA MICHELLE JACK, )

Petitioner. )

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR

CHANGE OF NAME BY

LISA MICHELLE JACK

Notice is hereby given that Lisa Michelle Jack (f/k/a Lisa Michelle Baker and Lisa Michelle Beer) filed a Petition for Change of Name in the Wells Circuit Court in the captioned case. Said Petition asks the Court to change the name of Lisa Michelle Jack to Lisa Michelle Satterfield. Any and all persons having objections to said Petition may appear at the hearing in the Wells Circuit Court, 102 W. Market St. #301 Bluffton, IN 46714 on the 26th day of October, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. or file written objections with the Court prior to said hearing date.

Dated September 8, 2023

Beth Davis

Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court

nb 9/21, 9/28, 10/5

