STATE OF INDIANA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
2023 TERM
CAUSE NO:
90D01-2308-MI-000019
IN THE MATTER OF )
LISA MICHELLE JACK, )
Petitioner. )
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR
CHANGE OF NAME BY
LISA MICHELLE JACK
Notice is hereby given that Lisa Michelle Jack (f/k/a Lisa Michelle Baker and Lisa Michelle Beer) filed a Petition for Change of Name in the Wells Circuit Court in the captioned case. Said Petition asks the Court to change the name of Lisa Michelle Jack to Lisa Michelle Satterfield. Any and all persons having objections to said Petition may appear at the hearing in the Wells Circuit Court, 102 W. Market St. #301 Bluffton, IN 46714 on the 26th day of October, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. or file written objections with the Court prior to said hearing date.
Dated September 8, 2023
Beth Davis
Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court
nb 9/21, 9/28, 10/5
hspaxlp