STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2309-MI-000020

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

Claire Michelle St. Hilaire )

Petitioner )

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Claire Michelle St. Hilaire, whose mailing address is: 407 Brenden Way, Ossian, IN 46777 and if different, my residence address is: in the Wells County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Claire Michelle St. Hilaire has filed a petition in the Wells Court requesting that her name be changed to Kiki Dove St. Hilaire.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on October 26, 2023, at 3:30 P.M.

Petitioner

September 8, 2023

Date

Kenton W. Kiracofe

Judicial Officer

nb 9/21, 9/28, 10/5

hspaxlp