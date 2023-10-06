Home News Police Notebook: 10-06-2023 Police Notebook: 10-06-2023 October 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Wells APC supports rezoning three parcels in Uniondale RSS Bluffton man sentenced for child exploitation RSS Parks Department raises rates on pool, facility rentals