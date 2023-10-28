Ira Robert “Bob” Poulson, 92 of Liberty Center, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation in Markle, IN.

Bob was born in Huntington County, Indiana, on March 8, 1931, to Grover and Edna (Rennaker) Poulson. Bob served in the United States Air Force as a Crew Chief for C-47 and C-97 aircraft during the time of the Korean War. He was recently able to go on an Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. He retired from Hower Tool in Ossian in 1996. Bob was a member of the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton, Indiana, and was a past Master of the Masonic Lodge in Warren, Indiana. Bob enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, woodworking, golf and then fishing some more. He especially cherished the fishing trips to Michigan with the Poulson boys and his friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Everett, Ralph, Harold, Jim and Bill Poulson, and sisters, Lois Eltzroth, Margaret Knight, Freda Finley and Mildred Gilbert.

Loving survivors include his sons, Steve (Angela) Poulson of Bluffton, IN, and Andrew (Brooke Brown) Poulson of Liberty Center, IN, grandchildren, Cody Brown, Cory Weikel, Megan (Josh) Schlechty, and Ryan Weikel, as well as his siblings, Dan Poulson and Ruth Brooks, of Warren.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N Matilda St. Warren, IN 46792, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Warren, Indiana.