Home State & National News House GOP appear no closer to choosing new speaker House GOP appear no closer to choosing new speaker October 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Purdue is favored to win the Big Ten again. Can the Boilermakers end the league’s March trouble? State & National News U.S. begins delivering munitions to Israel State & National News Colts QB Anthony Richardson expected to miss Sunday’s rematch against Jags