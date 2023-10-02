Home News Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County: 10-02-2023 Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County: 10-02-2023 October 2, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Norwell Internship Spotlight award Hannah Shane News Zanesville News: 10-02-2023 News Area Things to See and Do: 10-02-2023