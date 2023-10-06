Home RSS Bluffton man sentenced for child exploitation Bluffton man sentenced for child exploitation October 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 10-06-2023 News Wells APC supports rezoning three parcels in Uniondale RSS Parks Department raises rates on pool, facility rentals