Avon D. Scott, 94, known as “Scotty” to nearly all who knew him, passed away Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Lutheran Life Village due to the effects of melanoma. Avon was a lifelong farmer, first in Ohio, and then in Jay and Wells counties in Indiana.

He milked cows and was proud that they were Jerseys! He was a former member of the American Jersey Cattle Club and was a big supporter of Wells County 4-H, and encouraged each of his four children as they completed 10 years in 4-H. He was also a longtime member of the Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren in Fort Wayne. He was a follower of Jesus Christ, and his biggest concern was that his family and friends would receive salvation and join him someday in heaven.

He was born Feb. 5, 1929, in Van Wert County, Ohio, in the home of his parents, the late Jacob and Eva (Pancake) Scott. A 1947 graduate of Monmouth High School in Adams County, he married the love of his life, Peggy (Hart) Scott on March 7, 1953. She preceded him in death on Jan. 13, 1989. He later married Marjorie (Brand) Crill, who passed away Nov. 14, 2013.

He served in the U.S. Army, including his deployment to Korea in the latter years of the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of SP3 / Corporal prior to his honorable discharge. He was a member of the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton.

After serving in the military, he and Peggy moved to Jay County and farmed for several years before moving east of Ossian, where he also worked part-time at Perfection Bakery, in addition to milking and farming. They later moved to the Southern Wells school area and farmed until the 1980s, when he moved to the south side of Bluffton. He was employed as a security officer at Peyton Northern until his retirement.

He is survived by two sons, Del (Sylvia) Scott of Largo, Fla., and Duane (Kathy) Scott of rural Bluffton; two daughters, Delora (Ed) Hartsock of New Castle, and Diane (Steve) Michael of Zionsville; two stepchildren, Connie (Rich) Thiel of Port Orange, Fla., and Mike (Paula) Crill of Fort Wayne; a brother, Carroll (Carol) Scott of Bluffton; five grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Peggy; his second wife, Marjorie; three siblings, Margaret (Gorman) Kauffman, Owen Scott, and Elizabeth (Jerome) Moser; and a great number of other relatives and friends.

A funeral service and celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Pastor Jerry Ingalls of First Baptist Church in New Castle officiating. Calling will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, also at the funeral home, and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Montpelier, Indiana.

Memorials are preferred to the Lincolnshire Church of the Brethren, the Wells County 4-H Association, or Stillwater Hospice, and should be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.