Home Lifestyle Norwell Internship Spotlight award: 09-13-2023 Norwell Internship Spotlight award: 09-13-2023 September 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: Big Bad John, Big Bad John and other spoken lyrics Lifestyle Time to Take a Devotional Break: Corrupted Identities Lifestyle Norwell Internship Spotlight award Ella Krug