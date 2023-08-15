Home News Trump indicted in 2020 general election investigation Trump indicted in 2020 general election investigation August 15, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News BHMSD discusses budget, teacher’s union negotiations News Police Notebook 08-15-2023 News Adams Central to raise $20K for Feed My Starving Children