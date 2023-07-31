Home State & National News Muncie shooting leaves one dead, several injured Muncie shooting leaves one dead, several injured July 31, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Colts RB Jonathan Taylor requests trade after meeting with owner State & National News Medal of Honor recipient sees warship bearing name christened State & National News Pentagon official: UFO hearing was ‘insulting’ to U.S. employees