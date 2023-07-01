Home State & National News Indiana Supreme Court upholds abortion ban Indiana Supreme Court upholds abortion ban July 1, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Inflation gauge tracked by Federal Reserve falls to lowest point in 2 years State & National News Indiana state trooper killed by fleeing vehicle State & National News Indiana man confessed to Delphi murders in phone call to wife