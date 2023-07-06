Home Opinions In the Constitution, Congress comes first. In real life, not... In the Constitution, Congress comes first. In real life, not so much. July 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Angelkeep Journals: What ‘May’ you name a June bug in July? Opinions Gas tax increases are as predictable as fireworks in July Opinions ‘Here’s the Thing’ reaches a milestone, and it’s terrific