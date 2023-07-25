Home State & National News Hoosiers are in debt $46 million to state’s biggest utilities Hoosiers are in debt $46 million to state’s biggest utilities July 25, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Farm Aid Concert Returning to Indiana with Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young State & National News Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings State & National News Indiana ends fiscal year with $2.9B in its reserves