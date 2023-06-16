STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF WELLS, SS:
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NO.
90C01-2306-MI-000013
IN THE MATTER OF:
THE CHANGE OF NAME
OF LAYNA MAE LANE,
By next friend,
AMANDA MARIE LANE,
Petitioner
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR CHANGE
OF NAME
Notice is hereby given that LAYNA MAE LANE has filed her Verified Petition for Change of Name on June 2, 2023.
Pursuant to I.C. 34-28-2-1 et seq., notice is hereby given that this Petition is set for hearing before the Wells Circuit Court on AUGUST 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
All interested persons may file objections to said Petition and Petition may appear at the time noted above and respond relative to the contents of the Petition.
DATED: June 9, 2023
Beth Davis
Clerk of Courts
Veronica R. Nicholson,
Atty No. 35852-02
Kiley, Harker & Certain
Attorney for Petitioner
300 West Third Street,
Marion, IN 46952
(765) 664-9041
nb 6/16, 6/23, 6/30
hspaxlp