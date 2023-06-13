Home News Police Notebook: 06-13-2023 Police Notebook: 06-13-2023 June 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Area Things to See and Do: 06-13-2023 News Friday night music at Parlor City Plaza with HWY 30 Band RSS Wells County RSD board hears updates on various projects