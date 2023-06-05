Home Lifestyle Ouabache will host Lunch and Learn June 8 Ouabache will host Lunch and Learn June 8 June 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Time to Take a Devotional Break: He Still Has Plans Lifestyle Gloria and all her children make the flight to Maryland Lifestyle Richard and Joan Morris Anniversary