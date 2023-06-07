Home News Just Add Chips opens in Zanesville with ribbon cutting Just Add Chips opens in Zanesville with ribbon cutting June 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Hoosier Highway project is awarded $1.1 million grant News SW Jr./Sr. High School lists quarter 4, 2nd semester honor rolls News Norwell HS releases honor rolls for second semester