Home State & National News Indiana is awarded $19M in national opioid settlement funds Indiana is awarded $19M in national opioid settlement funds June 15, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Wolves that nearly died out now help remote island’s ecosystem State & National News Indiana budget regulators requiring state agencies to hold back 2 percent reserve State & National News Former President Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges