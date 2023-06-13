Home State & National News GM to invest $632 million at Fort Wayne assembly plant to prepare... GM to invest $632 million at Fort Wayne assembly plant to prepare for new generation of pickups June 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Trump prepares for court appearance on federal charges State & National News ‘Unabomber’ died by suicide in prison medical center State & National News DeSantis argues he’s top Trump alternative as ex-president’s indictment overshadows race