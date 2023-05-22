Home RSS Zanesville holds fundraiser for summer festival Zanesville holds fundraiser for summer festival May 22, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Bluffton’s new Dazey’s Supply holds grand opening RSS Norwell High School honors graduating seniors RSS State Representative Matt Lehman given Abe Award at GOP Lincoln Day Dinner