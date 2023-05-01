Home Opinions Remembering some things and forgetting some others Remembering some things and forgetting some others May 1, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports My buddy Bryce graduated, and I want you to know him Opinions Nostalgic and modern puzzles to solve Opinions How to make the most of the $1.5 billion ‘new’ money