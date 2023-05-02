STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF ADAMS )
IN THE ADAMS
CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NUMBER:
01C01-2209-JC-000025
IN THE MATTER OF:
FHC – DOB 9/29/2022
A CHILD ALLEGED TO BE
A CHILD IN NEED OF SERVICES
AND
SASHA COPELAND (BIOLOGICAL MOTHER)
JONATHON OKELEY (ALLEGED FATHER) AND
ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE
OF CHILD IN NEED OF
SERVICES HEARING
TO: Jonathon Okeley and
Any Unknown Alleged Father
Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the child to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Adams Circuit Court, 112 South 2rd Street, Decatur, IN 46733 – 260-724-5307 for a(n) Permanency Hearing on 7/21/2023 at 10:00 AM.
At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor child is child in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.
UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the child; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the child including child support.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.
Shelly M. Brite
Clerk
Daniel McNamara, 15789-35
Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services
Adams County DCS
720 S. 13th St.
Decatur, IN 46733
FAX: (317) 232-2301
Office: (260) 227-1535
nb 4/25, 5/2, 5/9
hspaxlp