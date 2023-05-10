Home Opinions Are shorter legislative sessions coming to Indiana? Are shorter legislative sessions coming to Indiana? May 10, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions A beautiful day to run a half-marathon around Indy Opinions Mother’s Day without Mom doesn’t get easier, does it? Opinions Here we go again. Property taxes are back in the news.