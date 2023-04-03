Home RSS Wastewater plans will be discussed on Tuesday Wastewater plans will be discussed on Tuesday April 3, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County: 04-03-2023 News Local News Roundup: 04-03-2023 RSS ‘Bridge of Hope Gala’ attracts a large crowd