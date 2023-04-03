Home Opinions Social media: We have to do better Social media: We have to do better April 3, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Everybody seemed so happy. Why does that worry me? Opinions Our broken political system Opinions Tree removal issues after winter