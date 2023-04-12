Home RSS Northern Wells discusses new administrative position Northern Wells discusses new administrative position April 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Focus on Seniors: April 2023 News Police Notebook: 04-12-2023 News Board of Works OKs contract for grant application