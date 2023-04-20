Home Sports Local Sports Roundup: 04-20-2023 Local Sports Roundup: 04-20-2023 April 20, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Bluffton hires boys’, girls’ basketball head coaches Sports Bluffton has high expectations in boys track this season Sports Raiders looking to continue building in boys track this season