Home Lifestyle Here’s The Thing: Travels with Java, paying homage to John Steinbeck and... Here’s The Thing: Travels with Java, paying homage to John Steinbeck and Charley April 19, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Events at the Creative Arts Council of Wells County: 04-18-2023 Lifestyle Psi Iota Xi supporting the arts Lifestyle A Joyful Noise: Remembering the Forgotten