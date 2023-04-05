Home Lifestyle Here’s the Thing: Life is not, nor has it ever been, a... Here’s the Thing: Life is not, nor has it ever been, a spectator sport April 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Selections, soloists listed for Creative Arts Theater Sings! Lifestyle A Joyful Noise: Love Like a Priest News A slumber party takes everything out of everybody