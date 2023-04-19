Home RSS Council approves wastewater plant and sewer project Council approves wastewater plant and sewer project April 19, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Area Things to See and Do: 04-19-2023 News Southern Wells OKs proposal for latchkey program News Election board seeks voting panels for ’24