Home Opinions A cold shoulder for this alcohol proposal A cold shoulder for this alcohol proposal April 26, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Applying ‘caveat emptor’ to a growing problem Opinions Working together to protect Hoosier students Opinions The costs of keeping our students safe