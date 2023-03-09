Home Lifestyle The Amish Cook: A mysterious visitor and some marvelous goodies The Amish Cook: A mysterious visitor and some marvelous goodies March 9, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Here’s The Thing: Trade in today’s bleak news for memories of simpler times Lifestyle A Joyful Noise: French Fry Memories Lifestyle The Amish Cook: Life amid the chestnut saplings — and blonde brownies