Home Lifestyle Amish Cook: Getting ready, being prepared, and having some time left over Amish Cook: Getting ready, being prepared, and having some time left over February 9, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Here’s The Thing: Considering immigration matters in one final essay Lifestyle Engagements: Elwell-Shoemaker Lifestyle Focus on Seniors: February 2023