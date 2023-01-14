Home Sports Raider boys fall to Warriors Raider boys fall to Warriors January 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports High School Calendar: 01-14-2023 Sports Offensive struggles hurt Lady Raiders at Woodlan Sports Knights use first half to surge past Braves