Alcohol & Tobacco Commission

LEGAL NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 am on February 07, 2023 at the Wells Carnegie Govt Annex Multi Purpose Room 105, 223 W Washington St in the city of Bluffton in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR9019684 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210‑1) RENEWAL

EL CAMINO REAL III, MEXICAN RESTAURANT, INC. 2185 COMMERICAL DRIVE Bluffton IN

D/B/A EL CAMINO REAL III, MEXICAN RESTAURANT

ROSA BRAVO 3601 NORTH GRAND AVENUE Connersville, President

ROSA BRAVO 3601 NORTH GRAND AVENUE Connersville, Secretary

DL9026800 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Drug Store RENEWAL

WALGREEN CO 1975 NORTH MAIN STREET Bluffton IN

D/B/A WALGREEN # 07472

ALEXANDER GOURLAY 607 LONGWOOD AVE Glencoe, President

nb 1/26

hspaxlp