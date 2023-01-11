Home News Online auctions this week’s topic at Ossian Rotary Club Online auctions this week’s topic at Ossian Rotary Club January 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 01-11-2023 News Wells Court Docket: 01-11-2023 RSS Zanesville has community meeting on its master plan