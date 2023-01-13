Home Opinions Given up on your 2023 reading list yet? Given up on your 2023 reading list yet? January 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions My guide to the Indiana legislature Opinions Letter to the Editor: The community did it again! Opinions A new or old Angelkeep feathered friend?