Home Opinions What the 2022 election tells us What the 2022 election tells us December 21, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions A timeless lesson from old Fezziwig about spreading joy Opinions As Christmas draws nearer, the birth of the Christ child properly takes center stage Opinions Finally, perhaps some final taxing thoughts … at least for this year