Home Lifestyle Here’s The Thing: The continuing chronicle of camping calamities Here’s The Thing: The continuing chronicle of camping calamities December 21, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Family tree book donated to library Lifestyle Gingerbread houses decorated City Hall Lifestyle Funny Things Kids Say: Fertile imaginations can help