Home State & National News FW Philharmonic musicians begin first-ever strike FW Philharmonic musicians begin first-ever strike December 10, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls State & National News Hoosiers on WIC get updated rule changes State & National News Sen. Mike Braun files paperwork for Indiana governor run