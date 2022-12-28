Home Opinions Debating Indiana partisan school board elections Debating Indiana partisan school board elections December 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Indiana lawmakers need to do more listening in 2023 Opinions Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among men Opinions Learning from the best: Dickens digressed