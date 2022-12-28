Home RSS Bluffton police K-9 Riggs killed by vehicle Bluffton police K-9 Riggs killed by vehicle December 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 12-28-2022 News Funny Things Kids Say: Presence is often the best present News Area Things to See and Do: 12-28-2022