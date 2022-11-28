Home Sports Tigers, Raiders represented on ACAC all-conference selections Tigers, Raiders represented on ACAC all-conference selections November 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports High School Calendar: 11-28-2022 Sports Fuelling’s 22 points rallies the Knights past Panthers Sports Starfires shine in ACAC opener over the Tigers