PUBLIC NOTICE

Wells County Highway Department (1600 W. Washington St. Bluffton, IN 46714) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements Construction Stormwater General Permit to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with the Proposed Wells County Highway Garage Project at 800 E 200 S. Bluffton, IN 46714. Controlled run-off from the project site will discharge to the Markley Ditch. Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to Nate Rumschlag at (260)824-6430 or by email at chengineer@wellscounty.org.

nb 11/22

hspaxlp